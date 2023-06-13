Meghalaya Jobs : Apply online for 762 vacancies in NVS Shillong

Applications are invited for 762 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions under Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 762 vacant positions purely on contractual basis in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) under Shillong Region.

Name of posts :

Post Graduate Teacher (PGTs)

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) / Miscellaneous Category Teachers

Faculty-cum-System Administrator (FCSA)

No. of posts :

Post Graduate Teacher (PGTs) : 326

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) / Miscellaneous Category Teachers : 338

Faculty-cum-System Administrator (FCSA) : 98

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.trschooms.in/ up to 21st June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

