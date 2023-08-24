Applications are invited for 120 vacant positions under Office of Director of Health Services Meghalaya.

The Office of Director of Health Services Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical & Health Officers and Specialists.

Name of post : Medical & Health Officer

No. of posts : 70

Salary : Rs. 70000/- to 80000/- (based on years of experience)

Qualification : MBBS or Equivalent from recognized Medical Institutions of India & Abroad duly registered with any State Medical council .NMC Applicant should have completed compulsory

rotatory internship

Age : 23 to 60 years

Name of post : Specialists

No. of posts : 50

Discipline wise vacancies :

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 15

Radiology : 5

Anaesthesiology : 10

Pediatrician : 10

General Medicine : 5

General Surgery : 5

Salary : Rs. 100000/- to 150000/- (as per years of experience)

Qualification : MD /MS / DGO/DCH /DMRD/ DA

Selection Procedure : Walk -in-interview will be held from 30th August, 2023 and 1st September, 2023 in the office of the Director of Health Services (MI), 3rd Floor, Red Hill Road, Laitumkhrah,

Shillong- 793003, Meghalaya.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website meghealth.gov.in up to 25th August 2023 (midnight)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here