Applications are invited for various administrative positions in ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Meghalaya.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-I (YP-I) under All India Coordinated Research Project on Vegetable Crops project.

Name of post : Young Professional-I (YP-I)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree

Desirable Qualification : Specialization/ working experience in Plant Biochemistry / Molecular Biology & Biotechnology / Plant Breeding having knowledge of computer application

Age : Age should be between 21-45 years as on publication of advertisement, with relaxation by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th October, 2023 (Monday) at 10:00am in the Horticulture Section (DSRE), ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam-793103, Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications through email ID verma.veerendra@gmail.com before 12th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here