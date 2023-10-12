Applications are invited for various technical positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya.
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Technical Officer under ICMR-NCDIR project titled “Knowledge, Attributes, Barriers and Facilitators to screening for cervical cancer among women in North East India.”
Name of post : Project Technical Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate in life sciences / relevant subjects from a recognized University
Experience : Prior experience in research project is preferred
Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications (Google Form) along with relevant documents by email to wansalan@gmail.com on or before 17th October 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here