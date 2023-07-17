Applications are invited for various research based positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Research Fellow, Staff Nurse and Data Entry Operator.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc (Life Sciences), MA (Social Sciences), Master in Medical Social Work (MSW) degree holders with two years research experience

OR

MBBS / BDS/ MVSc / MPharm /ME/ MTech degree holders

Salary : Rs. 43400/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 35 years (Relaxable for SC / ST/ OBC /PH as per rules)

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Diploma in Nursing or Midwifery (GNM) or equivalent and registered nurse or ANM with any State Nursing Council

Salary : Rs. 31500/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 30 years (Relaxable for SC / ST/ OBC /PH as per rules)

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Intermediate or 12th pass in Science Stream from recognized board

ii) DOEACC ‘A’ level from a recognized institute

iii) A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer

iv) 2 years experience in EDP work in any organization

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 28 years (Relaxable for SC / ST/ OBC /PH as per rules)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with latest resume and self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong by 28th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here