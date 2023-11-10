Applications are invited for various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or jobs of Research Assistant under ICSSR Major Research Project entitled “VULNERABILITY OF RURAL HOUSEHOLDS TO FOOD INSECURITY IN PLAIN AND HILL STATES OF INDIA: A COMPARATIVE STUDY.”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 16,000/- per month (consolidated)

Essential Qualification : Ph.D/M.Phil/Post Graduate in any social science discipline with minimum

55% marks. Preference shall be given to candidates having Project Work Experience/ Publications in peer reviewed/UGC CARE listed/high impact journals

Job Roles : Selected candidates are expected to work in field and also to undertake extensive tour for data collection, sampling, attending meetings etc. as part of the project requirement.

Selection Procedure : The Interview shall be held in online mode. The shortlisted candidates shall be intimated by email regarding date of interview. On selection, the candidate is required to bring all relevant documents, certificates and mark sheet in original along with application form at the time of joining.

How to apply : Candidates who are interested to apply for the above post should fill the “Application Form” attached with this advertisement and e-mail the scanned copy along with self attested scanned copy of certificates, mark sheets from matriculation onwards, & first page of their research publications, etc. to dipbhagatnehu@gmail.com.

The last date for submitting the completed applications by e-mail is 21/11/2023 by 5.00 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here