Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Research Associate vacancy in NEHU

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate under ICSSR Major Research Project entitled “Vulnerability Of Rural Households To Food Insecurity In Plain And Hill States Of India: A Comparative Study.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks and NET/SLET/M.Phil/Ph.D.

Desirable : Preference shall be given to candidates having Project Work Experience/ Publications in peer reviewed/UGC CARE listed/high impact journals

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month (consolidated)

How to apply : Candidates can send the scanned copy of the application form along with self attested scanned copy of certificates, mark sheets from matriculation onwards, & first page of their research publications, etc. to deepak19bhagat@yahoo.com.

The last date for submitting the completed applications by e-mail is 26/06/2023 by 5.00 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

