Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Research Assistant vacancy in NEHU Tura

Applications are invited for various research based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura, Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant under ICSSR Minor Research Project titled “The Emergence of Bhaona in the Popular Culture of Assam: Understanding its Transition from ‘Sacred’

to ‘Profane’.”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 16000/- per month

Essential Qualification : PhD /MPhil/ Post Graduate in any social science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Also Read : 5 ways to stop your kids from constantly craving for junk food

Desirable : Preference shall be given to candidates having Project Work Experience/ Publications in peer reviewed/UGC CARE listed/high impact journals

How to apply : Candidates can send scanned copy of application form along with self attested scanned copy of certificates, mark sheets from matriculation onwards & first page of their research publications etc. to namratapthk@rediffmail.com.

The last date for submitting the completed applications by e-mail is 30/07/2023 by 5.00 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 5 unique stylish looks of Rhea Chakraborty