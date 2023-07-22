Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Lab Technician and Data Entry Operator purely on temporary basis under the ICMR project “Prospective evaluation of etiological factors, trajectory of comorbidities and efficacy and safety of various therapeutic agents among Indian women with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): A Multicentre ICMR-PCOS Cohort Study Phase II”

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10+2 with Diploma in Medical Lab Technology/BSc MLT or equivalent Or DMLT and one year experience from a recognized institution. Candidate with experience in the relevant field will be preferred.

Pay : Rs. 18000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 10+2 with Diploma in Computer applications/Bachelor of Computer Applications or equivalent. Candidate with 2 years of experience will be preferred

Pay : Rs. 18000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th August 2023 in the Seminar Room, Community Medicine Department, Main Building, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. Registration will start from 9:00 AM — 10:00 AM and interview from 10:30 AM onwards.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





