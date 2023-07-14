Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Faculty vacancy in NIT Meghalaya

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc/ Temporary Faculty in Chemistry.

Name of post : Ad-hoc/ Temporary Faculty in Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. M.Sc. in Chemistry.

2. Ph.D (completed or thesis submitted) in Chemistry (organic specialization)

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 65,000/- (Ph.D. completed) or Rs. 55,000/-(Ph.D. submitted) per month as per the institute norms

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled application form in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents by email id: hod.cy@nitm.ac.in

The subject of the email should be “Ad-hoc Faculty Post_candidate name_CY_2023. The last date for the submission of application form via email is 25th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here