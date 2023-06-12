Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Faculty vacancy in NIT Meghalaya

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc Faculty in Department of Computer Science & Engineering.

Name of post : Ad-hoc Faculty in Department of Computer Science & Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph.D (completed or thesis submitted) in Computer Science and Engineering

Also Read : Meghalaya Tourism : Top 10 places to visit in Shillong

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 65,000/- (Ph.D. completed) or Rs.55,000/- (Ph.D submitted) per month as per the institute rule.

How to apply : Candidates should send the duly filled application form to email id: hod.cse@nitm.ac.in.

The subject of the email should be “Ad-hoc Faculty Post_candidate name_CS_2023”.

The last date for the submission of the application form via email is 19th June 2023 (5 pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Mawryngkhang Trek : One of the scariest and surreal things to do in Meghalaya