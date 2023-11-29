Applications are invited for various technical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultant (IT Cell) on contract basis. NEIGRIHMS is a Super-specialty Teaching and Referral Institute with State-of-the-Art-Technology. Registered as an Autonomous Institute under Meghalaya Societies Act 1983. A Post Graduate Tertiary Care Medical Institute under the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – The First in North East established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in 1987. An Institute of National Importance -Declared by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on January 22, 2000.

Name of post : Consultant (IT Cell)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 79000/- per month

Qualification :

1. Master’s Degree in Computer Application/ Computer Science or M. Tech (with Specialization in Computer Application) or BE/B. Tech in Computer Engineering/ Computer Science/ Computer Technology of a recognized University or equivalent.

2. Five Years’ experience of Electronic Data Processing, out of which at least two years’ experience should be in actual programming.

OR

1. Degree in Computer Application/ Computer Science or Degree in Electronic/ Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.

2. Seven years’ experience of Electronic Data Processing Work, out of which at least three years’ experience should be in actual programming. 45 (forty five) years

Age Limit : 45 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be conducted on 4th December, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Administrative Block, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, Meghalaya.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with an application in standard format, CV in plain paper along with two passport size photographs and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



