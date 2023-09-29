Applications are invited for various teaching positions in St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya.

St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Hindi on Lien for a period of 2 Years.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Hindi

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.A. in Hindi with NET / PhD

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications with supporting documents to the Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Shillong – 793 001 latest by 9th October 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

