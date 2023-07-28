Applications are invited for various teaching positions in St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya.

St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Department of Education (PG).

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Education (PG)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

i) Consistently good academic record as defined by the University with at least 55% marks (General Candidate) and 50% (SC/ST candidates) or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading is followed at the Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by the

UGC like the SLET/SET

Desirable:

i) Candidates who have obtained PhD in the subject and have research publications.

ii) Candidates who have had a teaching experience

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with self-attested copies of certificates, mark-sheets, testimonials, experience certificate, publications etc. to the the Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Shillong-793001, Meghalaya.

Applications should be submitted in envelops clearly marked on the outside of the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR IN THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION”.

Last Date of Receiving Application: 9th August, 2023 at 4:00 p.m

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here