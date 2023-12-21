Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or jobs in MHIS Meghalaya.

Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of District Accountant on contract basis.

Name of post : District Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 7 astounding properties of Tesla’s new robot due to which people are super impressed with it

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Minimum of a B. Com or a Finance & Accounting Graduate.

ii) Minimum 02 years of experience as an Accountant in a Government Sponsored Scheme/ Organization.

iii) Preference will be given to M. Com/MBA Finance.

iv) Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

v) Hands-on experience with accounting software like Tally and office software packages (MS Word, Excel, PPT, etc.).

vi) Strong written and verbal communication.

vii) Strong interpersonal skills and ability to establish working relations with various teams.

viii) Willingness to travel for work purposes

Also Read : 5 looks of Janhvi Kapoor in versatile black outfits

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th January 2024 in the office of the DM& HO Conference Room, South West Garo Hills, Ampati, PIN- 794115.

Reporting time is between 9:45 AM to 10:15 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







