Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for 50 vacancies in National Law University

Applications are invited for 50 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in National Law University (NLU) Meghalaya.

National Law University (NLU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, Officers etc.

Name of posts :

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

Assistant Librarian and/or Officer of Knowledge Management system

Assistant Director of Physical Education and Sports

Deputy Registrar

Assistant Registrar

Medical Officer

Counsellor

System Analyst

Executive Assistant

Senior Administrative Assistant

Assistant Accounts Officer

Junior Administrative Assistant

Driver

Multitasking

No. of posts :

Associate Professor : 5

Assistant Professor : 9

Assistant Librarian and/or Officer of Knowledge Management system : 1

Assistant Director of Physical Education and Sports : 1

Deputy Registrar : 1

Assistant Registrar : 4

Medical Officer : 1

Counsellor : 1

System Analyst : 3

Executive Assistant : 1

Senior Administrative Assistant : 4

Assistant Accounts Officer : 1

Junior Administrative Assistant : 7

Driver : 3

Multitasking : 8

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of National Law University Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://megedistrict.gov.in/directApply.do?serviceId=1348 up to May 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2