the Pan India Study entitled “Diet and Biomarker Survey in India (DABS-I)” funded by ICMR at this Institute on temporary contract basis.

Name of post : Junior Medical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential: MBBS/AYUSH/BDS Degree from a recognized university and registration in the respective medical/AYUSH/dental council and willing to work in the field and able to understand

local language.

Desirable : Masters in Public Health OR minimum of one year of experience in field or community studies

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Essential: Graduate in Science (Biochemistry/ Microbiology) /Anthropology/Social Science/ Sociology/ Social Work from a recognized university with minimum two years’ of experience or Post

Graduate degree in above specified subjects will be considered as two years of experience and willing to work in the field

Desirable : Experience in drawing blood sample, processing blood sample in field studies.

Name of post : SRF (Food and Nutrition)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

Essential: Master’s(M.Sc./MPH) Food & Nutrition, Home Science and willing to work in the field and able to understand local language.

Desirable: One year experience in conducting field or community studies (24 hour dietary recall data collection)

Name of post : SRF (Anthropology/ Sociology/ Social work)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential: Post Graduation (M.SC./M.A./MSW) in Anthropology/ Sociology/ Social Science / Social Work from a recognized university and willing to work in the field and able to understand local

language.

Desirable: One year experience in conducting anthropometry, mobile tablet based data collection in field or community studies

Name of post : Project Assistant (Phlebotomist)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Essential: Graduate in MLT from a recognized university OR DMLT with One year relevant experience (blood sample collection) OR B.Sc (Nursing) OR Two years nursing with one year of relevant experience (blood sample collection) AND willing to work in the field and able to understand local language.

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 8

Qualification :

Essential: 12th pass in Science subject and willing to work in the field & able to understand the local

language.

Desirable: Minimum one year experience in data collection from field or community

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interview will be conducted on 04/12/2023 to 05/12/2023 at Department of Community Medicine, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Shillong-793018.

Applications will be received from the individuals by hand on the date of Walk-in-interview between

9:30 am to 11:30 am.

How to apply :

Candidates may download the application form from www.nin.res.in and submit the same duly filled in along with one set of photocopies of certificates and one latest photograph and all the Original Certificates for verification failing which their candidature cannot be considered for Interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here