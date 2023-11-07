Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching jobs or positions in AFS, Upper Shillong, Meghalaya.

Air Force School (AFS), Upper Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Computer Instructor on contractual basis.

Name of post : Computer Instructor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : 01 Year Diploma in Computer Course / PGDCA / MCA / BE from any Government recognized institution

Salary : Rs. 12,500/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th November 2023 in Air Force School, Upper Shillong, P.O.- Nonglyer, Shillong, Meghalaya-793009. Reporting time for the interview is 8:30 AM.

Selection process includes the following:-

Written Test : This test is not required for candidates who have taught in other AF Schools for a minimum period of two years in the same category. All other candidates will have to appear in

written test of 50 marks. Written test of 50 marks (25 objective + 25 subjective) will be of qualifying nature only. Candidates scoring 50 percent marks in this written test will qualify for Teaching Aptitude Test. Teaching Aptitude Test: All candidates who have passed the Written Test are to be called for a Teaching Aptitude Test of 50 marks. Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 35 marks out of

50 to be eligible for the interview. Interview : Candidates who have qualified the Teaching Aptitude Test are to be called for an interview of 65 marks, which will be the final stage of the selection process. The Selection Committee should focus on communication ability and the co-curricular skills of the candidates which will be an asset to the School, besides assessing the subject knowledge, specific to the post applied for

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with biodata / resume along with necessary documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here