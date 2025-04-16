Guwahati: The Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) has voiced strong disapproval over the Assam government’s alleged forceful appointment of a Karbi community headman in Lakaroi along Meghalaya-Assam border.

The Western Zone unit of JNC said that the village falls under the jurisdiction of the Jaiñtia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) in Meghalaya.

JNC Western Zone president Hamehi Bamon led a delegation to meet JHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Thombor Shiwat to seek clarification on Assam’s actions within the Jaiñtia Hills region. Lakaroi falls under the Dorbar Pyllun Lapangap in West Jaiñtia Hills District.

The JNC has also found that a significant number of Lakaroi residents are Karbi, with documentation, including voter IDs, issued by the Dorbar Shnong Lapangap.

Concerns are mounting as these individuals are reportedly transferring their documents to Assam without the JHADC’s approval.

“We urge immediate action, including sending JHADC representatives to the village and promptly removing the headman, as Lakaroi is not part of Assam, and they lack the authority to interfere,” stated the JNC Western Zone president.

Responding to the concerns, the CEM assured the JNC that swift action would be taken against any violation of JHADC regulations. The JNC president warned that they would not remain passive if the JHADC fails to uphold its commitments.