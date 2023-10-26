Guwahati: The Jaintia National Council (JNC) of Meghalaya will be flying to Delhi on November 3 to support the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HANM) on the Inner Line Permit (ILP) issue.

Both the JNC and HANM in Meghalaya have worked tirelessly on all issues related to the Hynniewtrep homeland.

They were also part of COMSO, an organization that demanded the central government implement the ILP in Meghalaya to tackle the influx of migrants since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was implemented in 2019.

Last year, the JNC and HANM joined forces with other NGOs to form the Save Hynniewtrep Mission to pressure the government to fulfill their nine-point demands, of which the ILP is the most important.

They also demanded that the Khasi language be included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The JNC believes that the ILP is the only pillar that can defend the Hynniewtrep homeland from the growing influx of migrants.

“We are going to Delhi to support HANM in their fight for the ILP. The ILP is the only way to protect our land and our people,” said publicity secretary Mebanteilang Sukhlain.