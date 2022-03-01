SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has sent names of potential candidates for the position of interlocutor for the proposed peace talks with the HNLC to the Centre.

This was informed by Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday.

Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that the state government is awaiting a final decision from the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on the name of interlocutor.

“We have written to the MHA and gave the names. We are awaiting a response from the MHA,” Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.

Also read: Ukraine war: 11 Meghalaya students reach New Delhi

Rymbui, however, refused to divulge any information on the names that have been shortlisted for the position of interlocutor of the proposed HNLC peace talks.

“We have sent the names which we thought will be acceptable to both the central and state government,” the Meghalaya home minister added.