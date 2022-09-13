SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is awaiting a response from the central government on the implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in the state.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma at the state assembly on Monday.

“The state of Meghalaya is awaiting the response of the Government of India on the matter,” CM Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya CM also informed that the state government had submitted a memorandum, with ILP implementation as a core demand, to union home minister Amit Shah in February.

“The entire matter is with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and hence, we have to wait for any kind of direction or approval from their end,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Also read: Assam-Meghalaya border row: Congress leaders visit Lumpi, to raise issue in Assembly

He said that the resolution adopted by the Meghalaya assembly on December 19, 2019 in regards to the ILP implementation shows the seriousness of the MDA government in the state on the matter.

Notably, following the passing of the citizenship amendment act (CAA) in the Parliament in 2020, the demand for implementation of the ILP system in the state has grown louder.

As recently as on August 17 this year, the Northeast Students’ organisation (NESO), comprising eight students’ bodies from seven Northeast states, staged a a sit-in-demonstration in all the capital cities of the Northeast states, barring Sikkim, opposing implementation of the CAA and demanding implementation of ILP.