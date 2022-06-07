All illegal coke factories in Meghalaya have been shut.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma made this statement while refuting allegations that illegal coke factories are still operating.

Refuting the allegations, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said: “As of now in the state of Meghalaya, whichever coke plants which were set up illegally, they have been asked to shut down, they have been shut down.”

“Only the ones that have got paperwork, environmental clearances, only those have been allowed to function,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma added.

The Meghalaya chief minister further stated: “Therefore, I would make the distinction that there is no question of any illegal coke plants functioning (in Meghalaya).”

What do coke factories do?

In a coke factory, coal is heated in the absence of oxygen to 1250c.

This removes any impurities in the coal, resulting in coke, which is a porous substance that is nearly all carbon.

Coke is a grey, hard, and porous fuel with a high carbon content and few impurities, made by heating coal or oil in the absence of air—a destructive distillation process.

Coke is produced by heating coal at high temperatures for long periods of time.

This process of heating coal in coke factories to make coke is dangerously harmful to the environment.