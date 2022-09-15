SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Thursday, informed that as many as 1652 cases related to illegal transportation of coal have been registered in the state till August 31.

Charge sheets have been submitted in 1354 out of the 1652 cases, informed Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Moreover, 472 people have been convicted in illegal coal transportation cases in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya chief minister put forth these figures while replying to a call attention motion in the state assembly on Thursday.

He also informed that 109 cases have also been registered in connection with illegal mining and extraction of coal.