Guwahati: Students need to take calculated risks, move beyond their comfort zone, and build the habit of an entrepreneurial mindset.

This was said by Director of IIM Shillong Prof. D.P. Goyal at the 5-day sponsored bootcamp for young entrepreneurs of Northeast.

Business Leaders of the Northeast region conducted a 5-day sponsored bootcamp for young entrepreneurs of the Northeast on Friday at the IIM Shillong campus.

A total of 55 young, energetic, and aspiring youths from across the Northeastern Region and outside took part in the sponsored boot camp, organized by the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre (IESC) of IIM Shillong.

Kshetrimayum Anju Devi from Manipur mentioned that “it is a great experience and opportunity to be here in the Bootcamp, Emerging Business Leaders of NER at IIM Shillong. I had a wonderful experience and gained great knowledge, which will help me start my business. The marketing research lecture and the project prototype were very interesting and will be very helpful to my future plan.”

Macha Ibema Chirom, Director, Presamali (OPC) Private Limited, expressed that “all the classes were eye-openers for me, especially on successful entrepreneurs, market research, and business on Business Models. This bootcamp will give us an opportunity to grow towards our desired goals.”

Sagar Kumar Patidar from Madhya Pradesh mentioned that it was privilege to attend the bootcamp, and I must say that it was an incredible experience. It covered a wide range of topics, from leadership and strategy to innovation that allowed us to learn and grow in a collaborative environment. We were encouraged to participate actively in discussions, which made them more valuable.

Yanglem Chanu Babyna, founder and owner of Naayeen, a handcrafted fashion and decorative accessories brand, mentioned that, as a first-generation entrepreneur, these 5 days of the bootcamp helped me understand the business ecosystem. I learned many aspects of business and management.

Dhanesh Yadav from Indore (M.P.) mentioned that the programme was well-structured, with a mix of lectures, case studies, group discussions, and practical exercises, ensuring that the participants gained a thorough understanding of the subject matter.

One of the highlights of the bootcamp was the opportunity to interact and network with fellow participants from diverse backgrounds and industries.

The bootcamp is designed to orient students towards entrepreneurship, ideation, innovation, business modelling, the market, the economy, and leadership traits, with an overall thrust on developing entrepreneurial spirit.

The bootcamp is a funded programme by the IESC of IIM Shillong as a social commitment for the northeast youth and contribution towards the development of the NE Region.

During the 5-day residential bootcamp, participants learned about various aspects of entrepreneurship, such as idea generation, market analysis, business planning, financial management, and marketing strategies.