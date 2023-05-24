SHILLONG: The Meghalaya board of school education (MBoSE) will declare the results of HSSLC (class 12) Arts stream exams on Thursday (May 26).

This was informed by the Meghalaya board of school education (MBoSE) via a notification.

“The results of secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) and higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream, 2023 conducted by the Meghalaya board of school education, Tura will be declared on 26th May 2023,” the MBoSE stated.

The whole results booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in.

There will be no display of results in MBOSE office Tura/Shillong.

The results can also be accessed in the following websites:

www.megresults.nic.in

www.meghalaya.shiksha

www.results.shiksha

www.jagranjosh.com