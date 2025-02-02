Shillong: The Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) in Meghalaya reportedly criticized the Sixth Schedule and Article 371, labelling them as “political traps” designed to deceive and subjugate the Hynñiewtrep people.

In a strongly worded statement, HNLC general secretary Saiñkupar Nongtraw argued that these provisions are mere “handcuffs wrapped in silk,” intended to create a false sense of autonomy while maintaining the status quo of Indian dominance.

Nongtraw said that the Indian government’s refusal to recognize the Hynñiewtrep homeland is a glaring example of its insincerity.

He questioned the celebrations surrounding the Sixth Schedule, which he claimed fails to cover all Hynñiewtrep areas, and the demand for Article 371, which he believes would only lead to partial control over the land.

The HNLC general secretary also criticized the historical figure JJM Nichols Roy, accusing him of weakening the Syiemship and stripping the Hynñiewtrep people of their independent governance.

Nongtraw drew parallels with the British Empire’s tactics, highlighting its hypocrisy in preserving its own monarchy while dismantling local monarchies and reducing sovereign rulers to mere figureheads.