SHILLONG: The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), a pressure group in Meghalaya, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry into the alleged scams in the state.

In a memorandum submitted to PM Narendra Modi through Meghalaya BJP president, Ernest Mawrie, HITO president Donbok Dkhar urged for investigation by the CBI and ED into the alleged illegal coal mining and transportation, recruitment of teachers and gambling.

Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said that the party will thoroughly study the report on the various alleged corruption cases prepared by the HITO.

“The demand for CBI enquiry on alleged coal mining and transportation in the state, saying that till date, no positive response was committed from the central government in this connection,” the memorandum read.

The HITO also demanded the central government to conduct a CBI enquiry on different alleged scams during the tenures of the previous and also the present government ranging from alleged coal scam, teachers recruitment scam, social welfare department rice scam, Saubhagya scam, ISBT scam, New Assembly building scam, ADC’s fund scam, smart meters scam, smart city scam, scam in the purchase, use of police HQ vehicles etc.

“On the basis of the above-alleged scam, the HITO appeals to the central government through you to kindly enforce a CBI enquiry and book all the corrupt ministers and officials of the state so as to bring corruption-free and accountable governance,” Dkhar said.