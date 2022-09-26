SHILLONG: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Sunday, attended a public meeting at U Soso Tham auditorium in Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya.

The meeting started with the traditional Khasi welcome which included putting on of traditional attire to the RSS chief.

Mohan Bhagwat while addressing the meeting said, “The oneness of India is its strength. The diversity that India boasts is something to be proud of. This is the specialty of India which has been there since ages. We have been one always. When we forget this, we lost our independence. Hence, we must make sure that we become one and make our country stronger and more self-reliant. We all have to work for this unity.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India is an ancient nation since time immemorial.

He said that India lost its freedom because its people forgot the civilizational motto and values.

“We are Hindus, but there is no particular defination of Hindu, although it’s our identity. Both the terms Bharatiya and Hindu are synonyms. It is a geo-cultural identity,” the RSS chief pointed out in Shillong, Meghalaya.