SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has advocated for a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into illegal coal trade in the state.

While batting for a CBI probe into the alleged illegal coal trade in Meghalaya, the high court expressed dismay over little to none steps being taken by the authorities in the matter.

“Since repeated orders over the last 15 months have yielded little result and the illegal trade in coal has its tentacles in other neighbouring or nearby States, particularly Assam, it may be in public interest to require the Central Bureau of Investigation to inquire into the matter including the allegations, video footage, photographs and other material produced by the several petitioners in this and the connected matters or by other public spirited individuals,” stated Meghalaya high court in its order.

The Meghalaya high court state this while hearing a plea filed by Champer Sangma.

The Meghalaya high court also directed the state government to put in place measures ensuring safety of the petitioners.

“… the State is put on notice that should any harm, even the slightest scratch or sprain, come to any of the petitioners in this and the other matters pertaining to illegal coal-mining and illegal coke oven operations, the State will be held responsible,” the Meghalaya high court stated.\

Earlier, the Meghalaya high court directed the state government to deploy 10 companies of the central industrial security force (CISF) to curb illegal mining and transportation of coal.

The Meghalaya high court stated that instead of the CRPF which functions under the control of the state police, the CISF which functions independently would be fit to do the job which also includes checking goods vehicles.