Guwahati: Gnanamma Healthcare Centre in Meghalaya‘s West Khasi Hills district has achieved a significant milestone by transitioning to a near-net-zero electricity health facility.

This transformation was made possible by the installation of a 6.05kW solar power plant with battery energy storage, which now meets up to 100% of the facility’s electricity needs, said a statement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The green initiative was launched in the presence of Dr. Mehriba K. Sohliya, District Medical, Health Officer, West Khasi Hills, alongside hospital administration and representatives from WRI India, who provided crucial technical support.

The project involved the installation of a solar power plant, a 21.6 kWh battery energy storage system, and energy-efficient appliances, including indoor lights, ceiling fans, flood lights, a water purifier, a water heater, and an autoclave.

This comprehensive upgrade ensures that the Gnanamma Healthcare Centre operates almost entirely on renewable energy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sahaya Lilly, Administrator of Gnanamma Healthcare Centre, highlighted the transformative impact of the new system.

“Before these installations, we primarily relied on grid electricity supply without a backup generator, leading to service disruptions during power outages. Now, we are likely to meet 100% of our electricity needs through solar power and battery storage. The new energy-efficient appliances will also help us maintain lower electricity consumption,” she said.

Located in a remote area, the healthcare centre is vital for providing immunization services. Dr. Mehriba K. Sohliya emphasized the importance of uninterrupted power supply for essential services.

“The installation of this solar power system is a critical step towards ensuring an uninterrupted power supply for emergency care, powering medical equipment, night-time services, and vaccine storage. The ice-lined refrigerators (ILRs) provided by the District Health Office under the National Health Mission’s cold chain point can now operate 24X7, ensuring consistent temperatures for vaccine storage,” she said.

Rishikesh Mishra, Program Manager, Energy, WRI India, expressed his optimism about the project’s impact.

“Through energy-efficient equipment and renewable energy supply, the health centre will not only benefit from reliable electricity to provide high-quality care but will become a resilient health facility while cutting down on its carbon emissions. We hope that Gnanamma Healthcare Centre will serve as a model for other health facilities in Meghalaya and other parts of India,” he stated.

The solar plant is expected to generate 5.48 Megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually, potentially reducing annual carbon emissions by at least 1.99 metric tons and saving costs of at least INR 19,162/- per annum.

Meghalaya’s hilly terrain and susceptibility to natural disasters pose challenges to electricity distribution. With the state’s electricity demand growing at an annual rate of 2.9% between FY24 and FY32, according to the Central Electricity Authority, the adoption of solar panels and battery storage systems offers a sustainable solution for reliable and affordable energy.