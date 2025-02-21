Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has instructed the state government to launch an investigation into alleged illegal mining of limestone by Amrit Cement Industries Limited within the Jaintia Hills area.

A two-judge panel, consisting of Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, issued the directive on Wednesday in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted by Ranjit Chandra Goswami.

“The core of the petition revolves around the assertion that Amrit Cement Industries Limited is engaging in unlawful limestone mining within the Jaintia Hills region. Information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request by SK Sharma, dated March 2, 2022, from the Guwahati Regional Office of the Indian Bureau of Mines, indicates that Amrit Cement Industries Limited was not listed as possessing any valid mining permits for limestone in the Jaintia Hills,” the court stated in its official order.

“It is alleged that, despite lacking the required permits, the company is actively involved in illegal limestone mining, utilizing the extracted material in its cement production facility,” the court elaborated.

The court further noted that such mining activities fall under the regulatory framework of Section 23C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, along with the Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016, and the Meghalaya Mineral (Prevention of Illegal mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2022.

Before making any final decisions, the court expressed its intent to hear from Amrit Cement Industries Limited and other involved parties who have been notified by the order.

In the interim, the court has directed the state government to treat the PIL as a formal grievance, initiate a thorough inquiry, and submit a detailed report before the scheduled return date.

The next court hearing is scheduled for April 7.