Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the improvement and strengthening of the 102-kilometre Jowai-Ratacherra stretch of National Highway 6.

The court scheduled the next hearing for June 18, 2025, expressing hope that the responsible authority would submit a completion report by then.

During the proceedings, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) requested an extension of two months to complete the ongoing construction. Representing NHAI, counsel S. Sengupta informed the court that the authority could finish the remaining work within that timeframe.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh, acknowledged the affidavit filed by the NHAI’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU) in Shillong.

In response to an earlier court directive dated February 24, 2025, the Project Director submitted the affidavit on April 11, 2025, along with a status report detailing the project’s progress.

According to the report, NHAI began the roadwork on March 24, 2024, assigning the project to two firms. Purvanchal Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. took charge of the 51 km stretch between Jowai and Wahiajer, while Dhar Construction Company handled the remaining 51.255 km from Wahiajer to Ratacherra.

The report, supplemented with photographs, stated that the Jowai-Wahiajer section had reached 67% completion, and the Wahiajer-Ratacherra segment stood at 73%.

Despite challenges such as heavy traffic slowing the pace of work, the report acknowledged support from the district administration in managing vehicular flow.

The Amicus Curiae, however, highlighted unresolved issues previously flagged in the court’s February 2025 order, specifically, potholes and exposed reinforcement bars on small bridges, particularly near the Umkiang Forest area and Dona Road.

In response, Sengupta assured the court that NHAI would address these problems and complete the remaining tasks within the extended period.

The bench, noting satisfaction with the overall progress, approved the extension and adjourned the matter until June 18, 2025.