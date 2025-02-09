Guwahati: A committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court, led by retired Justice BP Katakey, has uncovered evidence of unlawful coal mining activities in South Garo Hills.

In an interview with The Shillong Times on Saturday, Justice Katakey shared that his recent findings have been incorporated into an interim report, which has been submitted to the High Court of Meghalaya for further examination.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Justice Katakey mentioned that investigations into all seven complaints related to illegal coal mining are ongoing. Notices have been sent to all relevant individuals, although one person failed to attend the scheduled hearing in Guwahati, despite arrangements being made for their convenience.

“For six of the complaints, I have requested detailed reports from the state government, which has appointed an official to carry out a thorough investigation,” he stated.

He also stressed the importance of transparency in the investigative process, asserting that complainants must be actively involved and provided a fair platform to voice their concerns.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In relation to a separate complaint involving a video allegation of 100-150 trucks illegally transporting coal to Bangladesh, Justice Katakey revealed that he promptly directed the Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Commissioner to launch an inquiry. “I did not find any substance in the claim. It seems highly improbable that the Customs authorities would permit such a large fleet of trucks to transport illicit coal,” he commented.

The committee plans to visit Shillong after the ADC elections to further assess the situation and review additional reports concerning illegal coal mining in the state.

The issue of illegal coal mining has remained a point of contention in Meghalaya, with environmentalists and local communities persistently voicing concerns about environmental damage and alleged breaches of the mining ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).