HANM has decided to soon seek an appointment with Assam chief minister Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and MPs from the Northeast over three issues including implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya.

HANM president Lamphrang Kharbani said the three demands include implementation of ILP, inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the eighth schedule of the Constitution and to resolve the border dispute with Assam.

Kharbani said that they recently staged a demonstration in New Delhi where they have sought the support from the Assam chief minister and MPs from the Northeast.

He said that soon HANM will meet all MPs from the Northeast to urge them to speak in the parliament on the importance of implementing ILP in Meghalaya, to include Khasi and Garo languages and to resolve the border dispute.

“After the demonstration in New Delhi, we met officers from the ministry of home affairs and they have assured to look into the three demands which the HANM have placed before the government of India,” said Kharbani.