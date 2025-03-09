Shillong: A proposal to expand the railway network into Garo Hills in Meghalaya, initially welcomed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, is now facing significant opposition, particularly in South Garo Hills.

The A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) has raised concerns about the proposed railway extension to Baghmara, citing fears of uncontrolled illegal immigration and a surge in non-tribal influx.

This opposition contrasts with earlier calls from three South Garo Hills MLAs for the railway expansion, including a line to Dhaka, Bangladesh, to boost regional trade.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, AHAM expressed its apprehension about the potential consequences of the railway line.

While affirming their support for development, the organization emphasized the risks posed to indigenous communities without adequate safeguards.

“Our primary concern is the unchecked influx of outsiders. Meghalaya lacks a robust regulatory mechanism to control large-scale migration, leading to increased non-tribal settlement, illegal land encroachment, and local businesses being overshadowed,” AHAM stated.

AHAM argues that the railway extension would facilitate easier access for migrants, potentially altering the demographic landscape of South Garo Hills.

They pointed to the porous border and weak enforcement of existing laws as reasons for the indigenous population’s fear of losing their land, resources, and cultural identity.

Instead of prioritizing the railway project, AHAM urged the government to focus on developing existing infrastructure, particularly the long-neglected NH-217.

They advocated for improvements in road networks and bridges, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, employment generation programs and socio-economic initiatives.

“Improving road connectivity would be a more effective and safer way to boost development without compromising the interests of the indigenous people,” AHAM asserted, highlighting the poor condition of existing roads.

The organization called on the Chief Minister to reconsider the railway project and first establish a comprehensive framework to regulate migration and protect the rights of Meghalaya’s Scheduled Tribes before any further discussion on rail connectivity.