Shillong: Meghalaya government on Friday launched the State Mental Health Helpline-14410, an on-call mental health assistance designed to increase access to affordable and quality mental health services in the State.

“A proud moment for us all, a month after coming up with the State Mental Health policy, we are able to follow it up with the introduction of this Mental Health Helpline, which is crucial for providing mental health assistance to those in need in a timely manner,” said health minister James K Sangma at the launch function.

The toll-free number will be operational from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM from Monday to Friday and callers can select Khasi, Garo, Pnar, Hindi, or English as their language of choice for availing services, said a statement.

About 50 counsellors from various districts will be connected through the helpline.

Eventually, the helpline will be available 24 X 7 and integrated with the Centre’s Tele-MANAS Network (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), it said.

Callers will be connected to mental health specialists like psychiatrists, social workers, nurses, and psychologists as required.

In case the caller requires an in-person service, he/she will be referred to a health and wellness centre or primary healthcare or tertiary healthcare.

Earlier in the month of December, Meghalaya became the first state in the Northeast and third in the country to come up with its own Comprehensive policy for Mental Health and Social Care Policy with the vision to promote overall mental health and well-being and facilitate appropriate access and care pathways for common and severe mental health concerns.

It aims to reduce the extent of disability, morbidity, mortality, and social suffering.