SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government can do nothing as far the implementation of the inner line permit (ILP) system in the state is concerned.

This was stated by Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday (July 18).

Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the matter of implementation of the ILP system in the state rests with the central government.

“Public should know that the federal structure of the country ensures conformity to certain procedures and rules that are to be followed,” the Meghalaya minister said.

She also informed that Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was in New Delhi to take part in the NDA meeting.

“He (Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma) will discuss the ILP issue with the central ministers and let us know about the developments when he is back in the state,” said Lyngdoh.

“We will definitely not like to see these matters hanging,” she said.

According to sources, besides pressing for implementation of ILP in the state, the Meghalaya CM will also discuss the demands for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.