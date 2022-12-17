SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has stated that the state government may have connived with operators of illegal coke plants by circumventing orders.

According to a writ petition there are over 60 coke making units in the West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

However, legally only four units have been granted consent to operate.

A spot inspection was conducted by the Committee on Environment of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on August 18, 2020 on all the coke making units in and around Shallang, West Khasi Hills district.

This limited inspection revealed 16 coke making units are operating without any permission from the appropriate authorities.

The Court stated, “All other coke plants, whatever may be the size and whoever may be directly or indirectly controlling the same, must be shut down as of today. The Chief Secretary will file a compliance report with the Registrar-General by December 19, 2022, confirming such position.”

Moreover, the Meghalaya high court has ordered seizure of all raw materials and finished products from these illegal coke units.

“All Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the districts will confirm such a position by filing individual reports addressed to the chief secretary within a week from date,” the Meghalaya high court stated.