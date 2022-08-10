SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday, informed that the state government has earmarked Rs 138 crores for infrastructural development in blocks.

There are a total of 46 blocks in Meghalaya.

Thus, each block has been earmarked with Rs 3 crore for infrastructural development by the Meghalaya government.

“The government is working to ensure that development interventions reach to every nook and corner of the state,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma announced all 46 blocks in the state will get new block offices and the process of six of these have been initiated.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma made this comment after laying the foundation for an Integrated Block Development Complex (IBDC) at Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills district of the state.

Also read: Meghalaya youth makes wooden statue of Donald Trump, wishes to meet the former POTUS

The Meghalaya chief minister added that the new block office will ensure efficient services to the people of the area.

Sangma pointed out that government infrastructure in rural areas and at the block levels were in dilapidated condition.

He said that the Meghalaya government is keen on ensuring that new infrastructures are created for providing better services.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma added that the state government has earmarked a total of Rs 26.5 crore for the improvement of internal roads in Nongstoin town.