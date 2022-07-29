SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya home minister and veteran politician – RG Lyngdoh is no more.

Former Meghalaya home minister RG Lyngdoh passed away on Friday.

Relatives of the veteran Meghalaya politician have confirmed the news of his demise.

Lyngdoh had been ailing for some time and was recently released from a hospital in Shillong.

On July 11, former Meghalaya home minister Robert G Lyngdoh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Bethany hospital in Shillong after his health condition deteriorated.

RG Lyngdoh was the brother of former Meghalaya minister and senior politician from the state Ampareen Lyngdoh.

He was the son of former MP and Meghalaya speaker Peter G Marbaniang and QE Lyngdoh.

RG Lyngdoh was a senior Congress leader from Meghalaya.

Reportedly, he was set to make a comeback into the politics of Meghalaya after a hiatus of over 14 years.

Notably, RG Lyngdoh was a versatile personality.

He was also the vice chancellor of the Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU).

RG Lyngdoh was also a noted musician with his special favourite being the mouth organ.

“

The fearless Shri R. G. Lyngdoh, former Home Minister of Meghalaya was a personality we all looked up to. Cheerful and witty, Bah Robert was a friend to everyone he encountered. Deeply saddened by the news of his passing. My deepest condolences to @ampareenlyngdoh & his family,” tweeted Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The fearless Shri R. G. Lyngdoh, former Home Minister of Meghalaya was a personality we all looked up to. Cheerful and witty, Bah Robert was a friend to everyone he encountered. Deeply saddened by the news of his passing. My deepest condolences to @ampareenlyngdoh & his family. pic.twitter.com/2Pk7ef1v0V — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 29, 2022

(This is a breaking news)