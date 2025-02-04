Guwahati: The East Garo Hills police in Meghalaya have arrested a former militant, Mexbal K Marak, alias Menil, for possessing an illegal and unlicensed pistol.

The arrest was made possible after receiving specific information, which led to a special operation being launched.

According to Superintendent of Police, SA Rynjah, Marak was apprehended from Baringgre Chambildam in Silchanggittim village under the Rongjeng police station.

A Chinese-made 7.65 mm pistol was recovered from his possession.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Marak was a member of the ANVC-B, having joined the outfit in 2008.

He was among those who surrendered during the signing of the peace pact in 2015.

This arrest comes on the heels of another incident in the same district, where several hundred rounds of live ammunition, including mortar shells belonging to the now-defunct GNLA, were recovered from a jungle in Rongjeng.

The East Garo Hills police have been proactive in maintaining law and order in the district, and this arrest is a testament to their efforts.