SHILLONG: Heavy rains that lashed Shillong in Meghalaya during the early hours of Friday (June 09), left many parts of the city reeling under flood water.

The worst flood affected parts of Shillong city in Meghalaya are: Pynthorbah, Pynthorumkhrah, Langkyrding and Nongmynsong.

The flood and water logging in these areas of Shillong have been attributed to the lack of proper drainage systems.

Vehicular movements and normal day-to-day activities of the people in these areas of Shillong were disrupted due to floods and water logging.

Also read: Meghalaya | African Swine Fever outbreak under control: AL Hek

The Shillong municipal board took measures to clear roads from flood waters so as vehicular movement do not get disrupted.

However, several parts of Shillong city in Meghalaya still continue to be reeling under flood waters due to poor drainage system.

People of Shillong in Meghalaya, especially those residing in areas of Pynthorbah, Pynthorumkhrah, Langkyrding and Nongmynsong, every year suffer from floods and water logging.

These areas of Shillong city in Meghalaya have poor drainage system, leading to floods and subsequent water logging.