SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government, on Thursday (June 08), informed that the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in the state is “under control”.

This was stated by Meghalaya animal husbandry minister AL Hek.

Meghalaya animal husbandry minister AL Hek also said that all possible measures have been taken to contain further spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state.

“The infection was reported from two places – Pynursla piggery farm and Ri-Bhoi. Teams were rushed to both the places and contained the spread,” said Meghalaya minister AL Hek.

He added: “The department (animal husbandry) has not issued any order or direction to stop the sale or consumption of pork but people should take all precautionary measures.”

Last month, over 100 pig deaths were reported from four districts in Meghalaya due to African Swine Fever.

Six villages in four districts of Meghalaya were declared as ‘epicentres’ of African Swine Fever (ASF).

African Swine Fever (ASF) is a virus that causes a haemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates among domesticated pigs.