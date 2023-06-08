TURA: Two personnel of the Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) allegedly intruded into the Indian territory in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The BGB personnel allegedly crossed the India-Bangladesh border at Rongara Imbloka village in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on Wednesday (June 07).

The BGB personnel allegedly crossed over into Indian territory in Meghalaya while chasing smugglers.

A standoff between the BGB personnel and the local villagers was also reported.

The villagers after chasing away the intruding BGB personnel, later informed the local police the border security force (BSF).

Meanwhile, the BGB has confirmed the incident to the BSF saying that the Bangladeshi soldiers had ‘unknowingly’ crossed the border and entered the village.

The BGB has also assured the BSF of stringent action against the personnel in question.