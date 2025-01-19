Guwahati: Leaders of the Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP) claimed that Meghalaya has gone stagnant in key sectors like education and healthcare.

Dundee Cliff Khongsit, FKJGP’s central body president, stated the state’s regression despite achieving full statehood 53 years ago.

Khongsit said that the state had a poor healthcare system, where quality medical services are only accessible to the affluent, leaving the economically weaker sections neglected.

He cited the non-functional MRI machine at Civil Hospitals, which has remained inoperable for five years, as a stark example of the health sector’s inefficiency.

In education, Khongsit said Meghalaya declined since the 1990s when it was once an educational hub for Northeast students.

In contrast, Assam has made significant progress, leaving Meghalaya behind in multiple sectors, he claimed.

Khongsit urged FKJGP members to take active responsibility in fighting for the rights of the underprivileged and stressed the need for strong leadership dedicated to serving and protecting the community.