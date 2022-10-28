SHILLONG: A massive fire broke out at the heart of Shillong city – the capital of Meghalaya in the early hours of Friday.

The fire broke out at the Laitumkhrah market in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known.

However, it is suspected that the fire broke out due to short circuit.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot of the incident.

After much struggle, the fire was brought under control.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees is estimated to have been destroyed in the inferno.

No casualty has been reported in the unfortunate fire incident.