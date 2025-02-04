Meghalaya: Ed Sheeran set to rock Shillong on February 12

Guwahati: Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in Shillong on February 12, bringing his much-anticipated + – = ÷ x Tour to the JN Stadium.

The event, produced by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, promises to be an unforgettable night for music fans in the region, said a statement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A key highlight of Ed Sheeran’s performances is his unique use of the loop station, a technique that sets him apart from many other live performers. Instead of relying on a full band or backing tracks, Ed creates every sound live, layering beats, melodies, and harmonies in real-time.

Each performance is different from the last, ensuring that fans in Shillong will experience a completely unique show. The loop station performance allows for an immersive, dynamic musical journey, crafted entirely in the moment.

Another exciting feature of the + – = ÷ x Tour is Ed’s return to his rap roots. Fans can expect a high-energy performance of his early track, “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.” In this fan-favourite, Ed blends intricate wordplay with rhythmic guitar loops, delivering a masterful rap performance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This track will showcase his versatility as he transitions from his signature ballads to fast-paced lyrical mastery, providing a thrilling surprise for his audience.

The evening will begin with a performance by Kayan, a rising star in India’s indie music scene. Known for her soulful voice and genre-bending style, Kayan will get the crowd warmed up with a mix of R&B, electronica, and infectious beats. Her dynamic stage presence and unique sound are sure to create an electrifying atmosphere before Ed Sheeran takes the stage.

With Ed Sheeran’s unparalleled musical talent, an exciting surprise for fans, and Kayan’s captivating opening act, the concert promises to be an unforgettable night of music, storytelling, and pure magic.

Fans in Shillong are in for an extraordinary live music experience come February 12th.