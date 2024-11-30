Meghalaya : Global pop-star Ed Sheeran is all set to thrill his fans with his iconic performance at JN Stadium in Shillong on February 25, 2025 and the tickets for this event, which is to be held as a part of his ‘+-=÷× India Tour 2025,’ will go live on entertainment platform BookMyShow from December 9.

As a part of his Mathematics Tour, Sheeran will perform in six Indian cities and also in Bhutan, Qatar and Bahrain.

Pre-sale tickets will go live on December 9, for select cardholders on the entertainment platform BookMyShow, with general ticket sales beginning on December 11.

Those with HSBC cards can book their pre-sale tickets for these exciting concert tours from 12 PM of December 9 and others can do so from 4 PM of December 11.

The price of the tickets starts from Rs. 3000.

Ed Sheeran’s India tour will start on January 30 and end on February 15.

He will kickstart his India tour with a concert at Yash Lawns in Pune on January 30 followed by another one at Ramoji Film city in Hyderabad on February 2.

The pop icon will next do a show at YMCA Grounds in Chennai on February 5 and at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on February 8.

Ed Sheeran will then deliver his performance at JN Stadium in Shillong on February 12 and fans from the north-eastern state are looking forward to grab the tickets as soon as possible for enjoying his performance.

He will next do his concert at Leisure Valley Ground in Delhi on February 15.

Sheeran will also perform at Changlimithang Stadium in Bhutan’s Thimphu as a part of his Mathematics tour on January 24.

On April 30, the pop star will do a concert at Lusail Multipurpose Hall in Qatar’s Doha.

He will then move to Bahrain’s Sakhir to perform there at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre on May 2.

Sheeran recently announced his excitement of coming back to India with ‘his biggest ever tour’ for his fans.

“Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country. Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, coming back to Qatar for the first time in a decade and playing that beautiful amphitheatre in Bahrain again. What a way to start 2025, can’t wait to see you all there,” he wrote in a post on Instagram



“India on sale Dec 11th. Bhutan on sale Nov 30th. Qatar & Bahrain on sale Dec 6th,” he added.