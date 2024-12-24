Shillong: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at the offices of CMJ University, Shillong, and the residences of its Chancellor, Chandra Mohan Jha, and his family members.

This action follows an ongoing investigation into the issuance of fake degree certificates by the university.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a statement, ED on Monday said that the searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2002 yielded several incriminating documents and digital evidence.

The ED’s investigation stems from a 2013 decision by the Meghalaya Governor, who is also the Visitor of the university, to dissolve CMJ University.

This decision, upheld by the Meghalaya High Court in 2021, followed numerous complaints about the university issuing fraudulent degrees.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Meghalaya Police subsequently filed an FIR and charge-sheet against the university, its chancellor, his family members (who are trustees of the CMJ Foundation), and others, alleging that they defrauded thousands of students by issuing fake degrees in exchange for money.

The ED’s investigation revealed that CMJ University awarded approximately 20,570 fake degrees despite having a small faculty with questionable credentials.

“Around 20,570 fake degrees were awarded by M/s CMJ University despite its small faculty with highly doubtful credentials,” the ED said.

Funds obtained from the sale of these degrees were allegedly diverted through a network of bank accounts, including fixed deposits, mutual funds, and life insurance policies, held by the Jha family. These transactions were made to appear legitimate.

The ED also discovered that the proceeds of crime were invested in real estate. Furthermore, digital evidence suggests that the university continued to sell fake degrees, including those from 2012 and 2013, at exorbitant prices.

“From the seized digital evidences, it is found that fake degrees pertaining to the years 2012, 2013 etc, were still continued to be sold by the CMJ University at hefty prices,” the statement stated.

The investigation found that the university operated with inadequate infrastructure and a lack of proper records. During the searches, the ED froze Rs 1.53 crore found in bank accounts suspected of holding proceeds of crime.

The total estimated proceeds of crime in this case amount to Rs 83.52 crore. The ED has already attached properties worth Rs 48.76 crore.

The agency has filed a prosecution complaint in the special court (PMLA), Shillong, and the investigation is ongoing.